Treasure Valley book events include visit from U.S. poet laureate

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
BLiP Reading Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. BLiP is a monthly reading series that features work by local playwrights. The readings are held on the last Tuesday of every month. Free, but donations or membership suggested to help support HomeGrown Theatre.
Writer’s Bloc: Prompts and Guided Writing: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Come prepared to write, and use creative thinking to work on writing prompts. While participation in them is not always required, there will often be group writing prompts.
First Thursday Pop-up Library: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Flying M, 500 W. Idaho St., Boise. This Boise Public Library will hold a First Thursday Pop-Up Library every month in a new location featuring different collections. This month’s pop-up library coincides with the Flying M’s Valentine for AIDS show.
Mayor’s Book Club, Session 2: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Children in grades 3-5 won’t want to miss this chance to read, discuss and keep four new books. This event is full, but you may register for the wait list on the Meridian Public Library event calendar.
First Thursday with Author: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Gail Chumbley will read and sign her book, “River of January.” Free. 376-4229.
Readings and Conversations: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Juan Felipe Herrera, U.S. poet laureate, will speak. Tickets are $25 and available at The Cabin’s website or 331-8000. Rush tickets will also be available at the door on a first-come, first-serve basis ($20 for the general public/$15 for Cabin members and students with ID).
