Yes, you can train your cat, and other books from Treasure Valley librarians

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“No Fences: It Started with a Plastic Pony ... A Memoir” by Nita Horn.
Memoir. A lot of little girls dream of owning a pony. It was no different for Nita Horn. Follow her life’s journey, where a love of horses inspired her after a devastating loss. There is an abundance of laughter, loss, survival, devotion, sacrifice and success to keep you wishing for more.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“This Is Our Story” by Ashley Elston.
Teen fiction. No one knows what happened that morning at River Point. Five boys went hunting. Four came back. The boys won’t say who fired the shot that killed their friend, Grant; the evidence shows it could have been any one of them. As the district attorney’s senior year intern Kate Marino begins digging into the case, she realizes that nothing about the case or the boys is what it seems. As Kate gets dangerously close to the truth, it becomes clear that the early morning accident might not have been an accident at all — and if Kate doesn’t uncover the true killer, more than one life could be on the line, including her own.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“The Trainable Cat: A Practical Guide to Making Life Happier for You and Your Cat” by John Bradshaw and Sarah Ellis.
Nonfiction. By simply training our cats, a great deal of pet-owner discord can easily be prevented. Once we understand our pets’ journey from wild predators to domesticated animals, we can train them to overcome their natural inhibitions, fears and anxieties. Full of tips and exercises for nearly every scenario — from introducing a cat to a new baby to helping cats deal with visits to the vet — The Trainable Cat is the essential guide for cat owners.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“Three Dark Crowns” by Kendare Blake.
Teen fantasy fiction. Every generation on the island of Fennbirn, a set of triplets is born: three queens, all equal heirs to the crown and each possessor of a coveted magic. Mirabella is a fierce elemental, able to spark hungry flames or vicious storms at the snap of her fingers. Katharine is a poisoner, one who can ingest the deadliest poisons without so much as a stomachache. Arsinoe, a naturalist, is said to have the ability to bloom the reddest rose and control the fiercest of lions. But becoming the Queen Crowned isn’t solely a matter of royal birth. Each sister has to fight for it. And it’s not just a game of win or lose — it’s life or death. The night the sisters turn 16, the battle begins. The last queen standing gets the crown. If only it was that simple. Katharine is unable to tolerate the weakest poison, and Arsinoe, no matter how hard she tries, can’t make even a weed grow. The two queens have been shamefully faking their powers, taking care to keep each other, the island, and their powerful sister Mirabella none the wiser. But with alliances being formed, betrayals taking shape, and ruthless revenge haunting the queens’ every move, one thing is certain: The last queen standing might not be the strongest — but she may be the darkest.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“In the Country We Love” by Diane Guerrero.
Adult nonfiction. At the age of 14, Guerrero’s parents were deported to Colombia, leaving her alone in the only country she had ever known and reliant on friends to take her in. Guerrero describes the constant fear associated with being the child of illegal immigrant parents and the trauma of losing her whole family, putting a face to the complex issues of immigration in the United States today.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“Life After Life” by Kate Atkinson.
Adult fiction CD audio. This story is a carefully woven tale of Ursula Todd, born on a snowy night in 1910 at Fox Trot estate in the English countryside. Ursula almost dies a number of times, and each time she is sent back into the beginning of her life and first memory centered on a silvery hair spinning in the sunlight on the hood of her perambulator. As each lifetime unfolds, pivotal characters change paths as well, and different endings are possible. Unpredictable and compelling, the story is a good one to listen to and reflect on choices and moments that can change the future.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished WW II Japan” by Bill O’Reilly.
Adult nonfiction. It is autumn 1944. World War II is nearly over in Europe but is escalating in the Pacific, where American soldiers face an opponent who will go to any length to avoid defeat. The Japanese army follows the samurai code of Bushido, stipulating that surrender is a form of dishonor. Killing the Rising Sun takes readers to the bloody tropical-island battlefields of Peleliu and Iwo Jima and to the embattled Philippines, where General Douglas MacArthur has made a triumphant return and is plotting a full-scale invasion of Japan. Across the globe in Los Alamos, N.M., Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team of scientists are preparing to test the deadliest weapon known to mankind. In Washington, D.C., FDR dies in office and Harry Truman ascends to the presidency, only to face the most important political decision in history: whether to use that weapon. And in Tokyo, Emperor Hirohito, who is considered a deity by his subjects, refuses to surrender, despite a massive and mounting death toll.
