Book from Boise entrepreneur focuses on leadership skills

“High Altitude Leadership: Small Steps to Get You to the Top of Big Mountains” by Steve Camkin (Boise); CreateSpace ($14.95)
In his book “High Altitude Leadership,” Steve Camkin shares hard-earned lessons and practical tips from leadership roles in the corporate jungle and from wilderness expeditions over 35 years on seven continents. Camkin’s unique and relatable perspective comes from the fact that his broad life experiences bridge the worlds of corporations, nonprofits, the military and adventure.
He has held leadership positions in multinational corporations, has a doctorate in human and organizational systems, was an Outward Bound instructor for seven years, and in 2015 completed “the seven summits” — the highest peak on each continent.
This book will help you to:
▪ Accelerate your development as a leader
▪ Set and maintain a strategic direction
▪ Build, align and engage a team
▪ Improve communications and team dynamics
▪ Manage your own and others’ energy
▪ Deal effectively with crises
▪ Sharpen execution
Camkin is the founder of Three Peaks Consulting LLC, an alliance of global leadership and organizational development professionals who strive to “Make some money, have some fun and do some good.”
“Winston the Legend: How Winston Moore Turned $20 into Millions and Rafted a Life of Greatness from Nothing” by Mickey Myhre, MD (Boise); Caxton Press (first run copies sold out; email whmthelegend@gmail.com if interested.)
The biography of Winston Harold Moore, Boise real-estate developer who helped build the 8th Street Marketplace in the 1980s while being a world-renowned permit fisherman.
“Echoes of the Past: The Hutton Legacy” by Deb Lish (Rathdrum); Xlibris ($19.99)
A little girl from a coal mining town in Ohio, May Arkwright made the decision to migrate West to the gold riches in northern Idaho’s mining country. Her life changed when she met train engineer Levi (Al) Hutton and found they had common childhood goals and dreams. They married on Jan. 17, 1887.
The Huttons became involved in the mining wars and Idaho labor strike of 1892. May became interested in the women’s suffrage movement, fighting for equal rights for women. From a small investment, they became millionaires twice over. The Huttons moved to Spokane in 1907, where Al built May a mansion. During this time, she became ill and died shortly after.
For the first time in many years, Al was alone. His dream became true as the formation of the Hutton Settlement started taking shape for many orphans.
They realized that the great joy in life was giving. Exploring the Huttons as partners makes their story significant to Western history as well as women’s history.
