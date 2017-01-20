Dave Butler will read from his book at Rediscovered Books

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Dave Butler author event: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Former Treasure Valley resident Dave Butler will read from and discuss his debut children’s book, “The Kidnap Plot (The Extraordinary Journey of Clockwork Charlie.)”
Writer’s Bloc Presents: Local Author Gail Chumbley: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Local author Gail Chumbley talks about writing and promotes her newest book, “River of January.”
