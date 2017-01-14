Treasure Valley libraries now have new Hamish MacBeth installment, Bruce Springsteen’s autobiography

Boise Public Library
“Worms for Breakfast” by Helaine Becker.
Juvenile nonfiction. It’s feeding time at the zoo — do you know what goes into feeding all the animals? This fun book takes you on a behind the scenes look at what happens during feeding time at the zoo. Includes conservation information as well as recipes for some of things zookeepers can fix to feed different animals.
Eagle Public Library
“Memoirs of a Polar Bear” by Yoko Tawada.
Adult fiction. “Memoirs of a Polar Bear” stars three generations of talented writers and performers — who happen to be polar bears. Three generations (grandmother, mother, son) of polar bears are famous as both circus performers and writers in East Germany: they are polar bears who move in human society, stars of the ring and of the literary world. The grandmother matriarch in the Soviet Union accidentally writes a bestselling autobiography. The daughter (born in Canada, where her mother had emigrated), moves to the DDR and takes a job in the circus. The grandson — the last of their line — is Knut, born in a Leipzig zoo but raised by a human keeper in relatively happy circumstances in the Berlin zoo, until his keeper, Matthias, is taken away...
Meridian Public Library
“The Rise of Athens: The Story of the World’s Greatest Civilization” by Anthony Everitt.
Nonfiction. The achievements of Athens have left a profound impact on Western culture. The Athenians invented the first real democracy and, in doing so, transformed the very notion of government. They established the concept of philosophy and shaped the arts of tragedy and comedy, architecture and sculpture, as well as the study of history. Just how did a tiny community of some 200,000 souls lay the foundations of our contemporary intellectual universe?
Kuna Library
“Born To Run” by Bruce Springsteen.
Autobiography. In 2009, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed at the Super Bowl’s halftime show. The experience was so exhilarating that Bruce decided to write about it. That’s how this extraordinary autobiography began. Over the past seven years, Bruce Springsteen has privately devoted himself to writing the story of his life, bringing to these pages the same honesty, humor and originality found in his songs. He describes growing up Catholic in Freehold, N.J., amid the poetry, danger and darkness that fueled his imagination, leading up to the moment he refers to as “The Big Bang”: seeing Elvis Presley’s debut on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” He vividly recounts his relentless drive to become a musician, his early days as a bar band king in Asbury Park, and the rise of the E Street Band. With disarming candor, he also tells for the first time the story of the personal struggles that inspired his best work and shows us why the song “Born to Run” reveals more than we previously realized.
Garden City Library
“Outrun the Moon” by Stacey Lee.
Young adult fiction. It’s the beginning of the 20th century and Mercy Wong is determined to succeed, no matter what, in spite of being a Chinese girl living in ethnically-divided San Francisco. But when the tragic 1906 earthquake destroys her city, will Mercy be able to find the strength to survive — and help others survive — in the wake of the greatest catastrophe the city has ever known? This is a rich historical fiction for teens who are interested in both history and social issues.
Ada Community Library
“Death of a Nurse” by M.C. Beaton.
Adult fiction. Part of the well-loved Hamish MacBeth mystery series, as Hamish and his new partner Charlie spend time in the village of Lochdubh, with whitewashed cottages along the sea wall. They meet the nurse of a local elderly gentleman, Mr. Harrison, who lives in an old hunting lodge. Her name is Gloria and she agrees to accompany him to dinner on Sunday but makes a disparaging comment about his animal pals, Lugs the dog and Sonsie his wild cat. When she is missing and then found dead along the rocky sea cliffs, people wonder: Was the reputation she had around town the reason?
Nampa Public Library
“Chicken Story Time” by Sandy Asher, illustrated by Mark Fearing.
Juvenile fiction. A wonderfully silly take on library story time that’s perfect for children, chickens and everyone in between. Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to story time at the library, of course. The children like the chicken, the chicken likes the children, and everyone loves story time. So it’s no surprise that more children (and more chickens) get in on the fun until there are more kids and critters than the librarian knows what to do with. Luckily, she comes up with a creative solution and manages to find little R & R for herself. Fans of “Bats in the Library” and “Library Lion” will fall in love and story time will never be the same.
