Idaho authors' books include tales of whitewater adventures, a kidnapping and other peril

“The Promise” by Patsy Butler (Boise); CreateSpace ($12.95)
Born in Shaniko, Ore., in 1915, Walter “Pink” Butler hasn’t lived an easy life. He’s endured the loss of his brother to diphtheria, an arson attack on his grandmother’s homestead and the death of his favorite horse, Choppy. But none of these events frightens Pink as much as his father.
Oscar Butler is a volatile, often-violent man who never truly embraced fatherhood but keeps a possessive eye on Pink. When Pink’s mother dies, she begs her mother, Mary, to raise Pink, a task Mary promises to undertake. Oscar has other ideas.
Kidnapped, wrapped in a blanket and driven across the country, Pink discovers his abductor is his own father. While in his father’s erratic “care,” Pink learns to fend for himself amidst privation and abuse, eventually devising a plan to return to Mary — a plan Oscar could ruin at any moment.
Based on the true-life story of author Patsy Butler’s father-in-law, “The Promise” re-creates American life in the early 1900s and the loneliness, love and determination driving one young man’s quest to return to the home where he’s safe, loved and respected.
“Blessings from the Wrong Side of Town” by CS Kjar (Garden City); CreateSpace ($9.99)
Life was mundane for Leona Templeton, her cookie-baking sister, Betty Drummond, and her long-term neighbor, Clarence Brown, until the day they come home from a funeral to find Leona’s house has been burglarized. The thieves destroyed many of her possessions, but most traumatic for Leona, they stole her mother’s ruby necklace and the gold wedding band of her late husband.
Detective Bradley Smythe is assigned to investigate the crime, but Leona is dissatisfied with the snail’s pace of the investigation. Leona decides to follow the examples of their favorite TV detectives and solve the crime herself. With Betty and Clarence in tow, Leona’s search leads them to the unsavory north side of town, where they find three boys with information about the thieves. When thugs threaten to hurt them, help comes from an unexpected place.
Follow Leona, Betty, Clarence and their friends from the Christian Church Group as Leona leads them into dangerous places and perilous situations in search of her most valued possessions.
“Against the Torrents: Adventures from the Idaho Whitewater Life” by Richard Ripley (Boise native); Backeddy Books ($23.95 through backeddybooks.com)
This whitewater biography of renowned Salmon River brothers and guides, Darrel and Rusty Bentz, chronicles their lives from a ranch childhood in White Bird, through the founding of Bentz Boats, and numerous jet-boat river adventures beyond Idaho, including the rapids of Alaska, the Arctic Circle, Canada, India and Guyana.
Richard Ripley, also author of “The Ridgerunner” and who met Darell Bentz when they were roommates at the University of Idaho, has carefully documented their tales of hunting, fishing and exploration.
