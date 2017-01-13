This week full of Boise writing workshops and author readings

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Library closures: All libraries are closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day.
Writing Workshop: 7-8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Hands-on program for adult writers who want to share and discuss their work.
Outdoor Conversations: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. The Outdoor Conversations Series shines a spotlight on authors who connect readers with the wilderness. This month’s featured speaker is Jim Akenson, author of “7003 Days: 21 Years in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.”
Tall Tales Reading Series, Part 3: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Boise Art Museum, 670 Julia Davis Drive. Nine local authors who have contributed written responses to artwork will read their work and discuss their inspiration during a three-part series at the Boise Art Museum. $10 BAM Members, $15 nonmembers, $13 for BSU students and faculty (w/ ID). More information and tickets at www.boiseartmuseum.org or at the BAM store.
Collister Writes: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Boise Public Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Join us as we welcome Renee Settle, master coach, author and editor. Writing for the nonwriter. Write daily using the 12 Minutes a Day method.
Tooth and Bristle: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Rediscovered Books and the BSU MFA Writing Department have partnered to provide a reading series featuring student writers in the Boise community. Authors will share a mixture of poetry and fiction.
