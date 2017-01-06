Book on aging gracefully among Treasure Valley recommendations

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“Pistols and Petticoats” by Erika Janik.
Nonfiction. Follow 175 years of women in crime, both in real life and fictional characters, and how they paved the way for the modern profession.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“Goddesses Never Age: The Secret Prescription for Radiance, Vitality and Well-Being” by Christiane Northrup.
Adult nonfiction. Though we talk about wanting to “age gracefully,” the truth is that when it comes to getting older, we’re programmed to dread an inevitable decline: in our health, our looks, our sexual relationships, even the pleasure we take in living life. But as Northrup writes, we have it in us to make growing older an entirely different experience, both for our bodies and for our souls. The book is filled with tools and inspiration for bringing vitality and vibrancy into your own ageless years — and it all comes together in the 14-day Ageless Goddess Program, your personal prescription for creating a healthful, soulful, joyful new way of being at any stage of life.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“The Branch” by Mireille Messier.
Picture book. When a branch from her beloved tree snaps off in an icy storm, a plucky girl refuses to let it be hauled away. Her neighbor, Mr. Frank, says it’s full of potential. So with imagination and spirit (and Mr. Frank’s help), the girl creates something whole and new out of the broken branch, to be enjoyed again and again.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“The Nix” by Nathan Hill.
Adult fiction. It’s 2011, and Samuel Andresen-Anderson — college professor, stalled writer — has a Nix of his own: his mother, Faye. He hasn’t seen her in decades, not since she abandoned the family when he was a boy. Now she’s re-appeared, having committed an absurd crime that electrifies the nightly news, beguiles the internet, and inflames a politically divided country. The media paints Faye as a radical hippie with a sordid past, but as far as Samuel knows, his mother was an ordinary girl who married her high-school sweetheart. Which version of his mother is true? Two facts are certain: she’s facing some serious charges, and she needs Samuel’s help. To save her, Samuel will have to embark on his own journey, uncovering long-buried secrets about the woman he thought he knew, secrets that stretch across generations and have their origin all the way back in Norway, home of the mysterious Nix. As he does so, Samuel will confront not only Faye’s losses but also his own lost love, and will relearn everything he thought he knew about his mother, and himself.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“Flashback Four: The Lincoln Project” by Dan Gutman.
Juvenile fiction. Four children are sent on the adventure of a lifetime when they are commissioned by the mysterious Miss Z, a collector of rare photographs, to go back in time and take a picture of Abraham Lincoln delivering the Gettysburg Address. This is a fun story that combines action and history to make a fun-filled time travel romp for middle-school readers.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“Heroes of the Frontier” by Dave Eggers.
Adult fiction. An unpredictable story of a woman named Josie who is a dentist, a mother and a divorcee. When things go badly, from emotional to financial troubles, she takes her two children and heads to Alaska. Following along on an adventure that is similar to a roller coaster ride, the reader holds on to the bar and rides along. Many illuminating ways of dealing with the wildness of her choices make for a captivating and sobering look at what a person under pressure and in transition might have to eventually learn the hard way. Wildfires are a constant element to consider. The author is very good at presenting a woman’s perspective on the world of relationships.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“Conclave” by Robert Harris.
Adult fiction. The pope has died. Many of the cardinals were alarmed by his populism; they hope to elect a conservative and reverse his reforms. The College of Cardinals — 118 in number — meets in closed session; only their final decision will be transmitted to the faithful in St. Peter’s Square. Four prelates quickly emerge as front-runners: two Italians, one liberal, one archconservative; a showy French Canadian; and a charismatic African (the first black pope?). The first surprise: the conclave is joined by a newcomer, secretly appointed archbishop of Baghdad by the old pope. Further surprises disqualify or weaken first one candidate, then another. In the face of terrorist attacks outside, the church needs to present a united front, but the cardinals can’t agree on a single candidate. They finally settle on a pope. Yet just when you think the story is over, there’s a new, even more sensational bombshell.
