Treasure Valley book events scheduled

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Writing Screenplays 101: 6:30-8:30 Monday, Jan. 9, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Dr. Steve Barrett will introduce the fundamentals of writing for television or the big screen. Readings will be selected from “Screenplay: The Foundations of Screenwriting” by Sid Field. Participants will meet once a month for six months to facilitate drafting and peer review of a screenplay.
Books & Brews: 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 N. Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. Enjoy a relaxed chat about books. Guests can talk about what they’re reading and hear about what others are enjoying. Facilitated by Boise Public Library staff.
Ink Slingers Writing Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. For teens.
Writer’s Bloc Presents Author Peter Leavell: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, unBound, 713 N. Main St., Meridian. Peter Leavell is a historian, author and loving husband and father who lives in Meridian. He is the recipient of The Christian Writer’s Guild Operation First Novel contest, and he was selected as the winner of the 2016 Meridian Writes competition for his book “Gideon’s Call.” He has several published works, most recently “West for the Black Hills.”
Eagle Writer’s Group: 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Eagle Public Library, 100 N. Stierman Way.
Poetry Slam: 8-10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Meridian Library Silverstone branch, 3531 E. Overland Road. Sign-ups at 7:30, slam starts at 8. Come share your poetry and hear some amazing pieces by local artists. Ages 14 and up.
Meridian Library District Virtual Book Club: 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Find a new book and discuss it online every month. Final discussions and Facebook Live events regarding the books will be every second Thursday of the month at noon. New books will be shared the following Monday.
Mid-winter Author Series: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, Caldwell Public Library, 1010 Dearborn St. Carol M. Green, a co-founder of Idaho Creative Authors Network and author of “The Hard Run: Painful Lessons from a Running Granny,” shares her talents as a book coach, speaker, social media coach and website designer for authors.
Pressbooks Publishing with Your Library: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Meridian Library at Cherry Lane. Learn how to use Pressbooks Publishing, a simple book production software that allows you to easily upload, format and self-publish/e-publish your books, all available free with your Meridian Library card. This is a two-part series. Please bring your own laptop or notify us in the notes section of your registration that you are in need of a laptop (15 available). Register on the library event calendar at mld.org.
