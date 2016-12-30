Treasure Valley librarians recommend young adult fiction, other books

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“Zoe In Wonderland” by Brenda Woods.
Juvenile fiction. Eleven-year-old Zoe feels like there are a lot of things in her life that are not her fault. One: She’s stuck in the middle between her pretty, popular older sister and her smarty-pants younger brother. Also, her last name is Reindeer. No joke. And she lives with her family in a house beside the family business — Doc Reindeer’s Exotic Plant Wonderland. When an unusual customer comes into the store and asks about a rare tree called the baobab, Zoe knows that her life is about to get interesting. A warm family story about discovering where you fit in the world and how to find happiness even in hard times.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“Crazy Sexy Juice: 100+ Simple Juice, Smoothie & Nut Milk Recipes to Supercharge Your Health” by Kris Carr.
Adult nonfiction. In “Crazy Sexy Juice,” wellness advocate and New York Times best-selling author Kris Carr teaches you everything you need to know about creating fresh, nutritious juices and smoothies, and creamy, indulgent nut and seed milks. With enough recipes to keep your juicer and blender humming through every season, she shows you how to fit them into your life, helping you make health deposits — instead of withdrawals. Experience juicing and blending as a fun and delicious journey into the transformative powers of fruits and veggies — one sip at a time.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“The Odds of Lightning” by Jocelyn Davies.
Teen fiction. Tiny, Lu, Will and Nathaniel used to be best friends. Then life-defining events the summer before high school tore them apart. Now, three years later, they hardly talk anymore. But fate weaves their lives together again the night before the SATs, during a wild thunderstorm that threatens to shut down New York City. And lightning strikes. Before they know what’s hit them, the four teens embark on an epic all-night adventure to reconcile the past and overcome the fears that have been driving them since that one lost summer.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“Lady Pancake and Sir French Toast” by Josh Funk, illustrated by Brendan Kearney.
Children’s picture book. “Lady Pancake and Sir French Toast” are the best of friends deep in the back of the refrigerator — until word gets out that there’s only one drop of syrup left. Only one of them can enjoy the sweet taste of victory. Is their friendship toast? A delightful rhyming romp through the fridge, with whimsical and adorable illustrations.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“A Thousand Naked Strangers: A Paramedic’s Wild Ride to the Edge and Back” by Kevin Hazzard.
Adult nonfiction. Kevin Hazzard’s life takes a dramatic change when he leaves a reporting career after 9/11 to train as an emergency medical technician. Set in the streets of Atlanta, Hazzard talks about the wild ride during his decade as a paramedic and how it changed his outlook on life. Gritty and humorous, dark and uplifting, this book will definitely make you look at paramedics with a whole new respect.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“Vinegar Girl” by Anne Tyler.
Adult fiction. Loosely inspired by the plot of the Shakespearean comedy “The Taming of the Shrew”: Kate is wooed by her father’s laboratory assistant. Her father, Dr. Battista, is working on a project to understand autoimmune disorders. Her younger sister, Bunny, and missing mice play a part in the interesting evolution of their relationship. When independence and common sense seem to be worth less than dreams and hope for a future, Kate chooses an uneasy marital situation.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“The Sun is Also a Star” by Nicola Yoon.
Young adult fiction. Natasha: I’m a girl who believes in science and facts. Not fate. Not destiny. Or dreams that will never come true. I’m definitely not the kind of girl who meets a cute boy on a crowded New York City street and falls in love with him. Not when my family is 12 hours away from being deported to Jamaica. Falling in love with him won’t be my story. Daniel: I’ve always been the good son, the good student, living up to my parents’ high expectations. Never the poet. Or the dreamer. But when I see her, I forget about all that. Something about Natasha makes me think that fate has something much more extraordinary in store — for both of us. The Universe: Every moment in our lives has brought us to this single moment. A million futures lie before us. Which one will come true?
