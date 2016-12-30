Treasure Valley book events includes visit from author Laurie Buchanan

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Library closures: Jan. 1, all libraries are closed. Boise, Garden City, Ada Community and Nampa libraries are also closed on Monday, Jan. 2.
Collister Writes: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Boise Public Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Program includes two sessions a month. The first Tuesday will be a two-hour workshop exploring the ins and outs of writing using “The Great Courses: Writing Great Fiction” along with group discussions and exercises. The third Thursday will be a two-hour reading and workshop conducted by members of the Idaho Writers Guild. The program is designed for novice writers and people seeking to boost their confidence before sharing in a group critique.
Writer’s Bloc: Prompts and Guided Writing: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Come prepared to write, and use creative thinking to work on writing prompts. While participation in them is not always required, there will often be group writing prompts.
First Thursday Fiction 101 Readings: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Free reading of the Boise Weekly Fiction 101 Contest entries.
Laurie Buchanan author visit: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Visit with Laurie Buchanan, local author of “Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth” and winner of a 2016 Idaho Author Award.
