Treasure Valley librarian recommendations include account of white working class

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“A Gathering of Shadows” by Victoria Schwab.
Fantasy. In this second installment of the Darker Shade of Magic series, follow our heroes as they hone their skills for an international magic competition. All the while, the darkness that swallowed Black London is stirring and growing stronger.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“Audrey: The 50s” by David Wills.
Adult nonfiction. “Audrey: The 50s” is a stunning photographic compilation showcasing Audrey Hepburn’s iconic career in the 1950s — the decade that solidified her place as one of the world’s greatest stars in film and fashion. Devoted to her most influential decade, the book brings together the allure and elegance that made Hepburn the most iconic figure in modern fashion history. Taken during the early days of her career, these beautiful black-and-white and color images radiate with Audrey’s waifish charm, ethereal beauty and effortless style. Wills has carefully selected this collection of 200 museum-quality photos that capture Audrey in her prime as never before. “Audrey: The 50s” displays this star at her brightest and brings her legacy into perfect focus.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“The Ultimate Guide to Urban Farming: Sustainable Living in Your Home, Community and Business” by Nicole Faires.
Nonfiction. To empower urban city dwellers to grow their own food, this guide offers a practical education in everything there is to know about city agriculture: how to grow food in any kind of urban living situation, from apartment to community lot. It shows you how you can grow your own food in your suburban backyard as well as how you can become a commercial grower in any city and create a small business while supporting your community.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“Heartless” by Marissa Meyer.
Teen fiction. Long before she was the terror of Wonderland, she was just a girl who wanted to fall in love. Catherine may be one of the most desired girls in Wonderland, and a favorite of the unmarried King of Hearts, but her interests lie elsewhere. A talented baker, all she wants is to open a shop with her best friend. But according to her mother, such a goal is unthinkable for the young woman who could be the next queen. Then Cath meets Jest, the handsome and mysterious court joker. For the first time, she feels the pull of true attraction. At the risk of offending the king and infuriating her parents, she and Jest enter into an intense, secret courtship. Cath is determined to define her own destiny and fall in love on her terms. But in a land thriving with magic, madness and monsters, fate has other plans.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“Pizza-Pie Snowman” by Valeri Gorbachev.
Picture book. One day, Pinky, a pig, sets off to get a pizza to share with his mommy. On his way, his squirrel friends throw snowballs at him from a tree, but Pinky will not stop to play; he is on a mission. Suddenly, everyone in town is talking about a walking snowman, everyone but Pinky. Why doesn’t Pinky see the walking snowman?
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“The Quality of Silence” by Rosamund Lupton.
Adult fiction. The main characters involved in telling this suspenseful story are Ruby, a deaf young girl, her mother, Yasmine, and the Alaskan wilderness. There is a small village that has been destroyed by a fire, killing all 23 of the residents — men, women and children. This is the village that refused to allow large companies to frack by their community. Yasmine, a physicist does not believes her husband, Mike, a wildlife photographer, perished in the blaze. Strange emails of dead animals keep arriving as she and Ruby procure an 18-wheeler and drive toward Deadhorse in the middle of a monster storm to look for him.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance.
Adult nonfiction. From a former marine and Yale Law School graduate, a powerful account of growing up in a poor Rust Belt town that offers a broader, probing look at the struggles of America’s white working class. “Hillbilly Elegy” is a passionate and personal analysis of a culture in crisis — that of white working-class Americans. J.D. Vance tells the true story of what social, regional and class declines feels like when you were born with it hung around your neck. The Vance family story begins hopefully in postwar America. J.D.’s grandparents were “dirt poor and in love” and moved north from Kentucky’s Appalachia region to Ohio in the hopes of escaping the dreadful poverty around them. They raised a middle-class family, and eventually their grandchild (the author) would graduate from Yale Law School, a conventional marker of their success in achieving generational upward mobility. But as the family saga of “Hillbilly Elegy” plays out, we learn that this is only the short, superficial version. Vance’s grandparents, aunt, uncle, sister, and, most of all, his mother, struggled profoundly with the demands of their new middle-class life and were never able to fully escape the legacy of abuse, alcoholism, poverty and trauma so characteristic of their part of America.
