What’s new at Treasure Valley libraries

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“Splat! The Most Exciting Artists of All Time” by Mary Richards.
Juvenile nonfiction. From Michelangelo to Warhol, this book covers some of the most innovative, controversial and exciting artists through history. Using lots of photographs of famous works of art and short descriptions of the artists, their backgrounds, and what made their works so interesting, this book is a good introduction to a wide range of artists.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“The Brain Fog Fix: Reclaim Your Focus, Memory, and Joy in Just 3 Weeks” by Mike Dow.
Adult nonfiction. A new epidemic is sweeping the country. Some people call it “ADHD,” “scatter brain,” or “brain fog.” And some people simply say they “just don’t feel like themselves” — and haven’t for a long time. People are thinking and feeling worse than ever. Why? Because our brains are not getting the support they need to produce the essential brain chemicals that keep us energized, calm, focused and inspired. “The Brain Fog Fix” is a three-week program designed to help you naturally restore three of your brain’s most crucial chemicals: serotonin, dopamine and cortisol. Rebalancing these three brain chemicals will, in turn, enable the rest of your brain’s chemistry to reach optimal levels. You will find yourself thinking more clearly, remembering more accurately, learning more quickly and unleashing the floodgates of your creativity. You will also find yourself feeling more optimistic, calm, energized, connected and inspired. And the good news is that this is easier than you think.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“The World Detective: Searching for the Meaning of it All at the Oxford English Dictionary” by John Simpson.
Nonfiction. In “The Word Detective,” an intensely personal memoir and a joyful celebration of English, John Simpson weaves a story of how words come into being (and sometimes disappear), how culture shapes the language we use and how technology has transformed not only the way we speak and write but also how words are made.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“Where Am I Now? True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame” by Mara Wilson.
Adult biography. A former child actress best known for her starring roles in Matilda and Mrs. Doubtfire, Mara Wilson has always felt a little young and out of place: as the only kid on a film set full of adults, the first daughter in a house full of boys, a Valley girl in New York and a neurotic in California, and a grown-up the world still remembers as a little girl. Tackling everything from what she learned about sex on the set of Melrose Place to discovering in adolescence that she was no longer “cute” enough for Hollywood, these essays chart her journey from accidental fame to relative (but happy) obscurity. They also illuminate universal struggles, like navigating love and loss and figuring out who you are and where you belong.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“The Girl in the Red Coat” by Kate Hamer.
Adult fiction. Eight-year-old Carmel has always been unique and loves to be on her own, but her mother Beth’s worst nightmares come true when she disappears completely at a storytelling festival. Told from both Carmel’s and Beth’s perspectives, this is a haunting tale of a missing child that manages to touch on raw emotion and yet be hopeful.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“Britt-Marie Was Here” by Fredrik Backman.
Adult fiction. As an almost unlikeable, stiff 63-year-old woman, Britt-Marie seems to like nothing much in her life, centered mainly on routine, following rules and the desires of her husband Kent. Suddenly breaking away after a particularly disorderly event, she finds herself in the employment office trying to find meaning for the rest of her life. She ends up in the small town of Borg, which seems to be on the verge of collapse economically with a growing malaise among the occupants. Soccer spirit is one remaining tradition. She changes things around just by being herself, as we see in this wonderful novel by talented Swedish author Fredrik Backman.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“Little Penguins” by Cynthia Ryland, illustrated by Christian Robinson.
Juvenile fiction. Newbery Medal-winning author Cynthia Rylant and Caldecott Honor-winning illustrator Christian Robinson pair up to tell this wintry story about five little penguins enjoying a snowy day. Snowflakes? Many snowflakes. Winter is coming. So begins this ever-so-simple story. As the snow starts to fall, the excited penguins pull out scarves, mittens, heavy socks and boots, and Mama helps them bundle up. But when it’s time to go out, one timid penguin decides to stay home. Filled with waddling baby penguins, playful text and delightful illustrations, this book feels like a young picture-book classic in the making.
Comments