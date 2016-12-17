Spotlight on Boise authors

“Santa’s Express Reindeer” by Brian Rucklos (Boise native); CreateSpace ($9.99)
One Christmas Eve, long ago, Santa named Rudolph his new lead reindeer. But whatever happened to the reindeer he replaced? This is the long lost story of Sonic, and his journey to becoming “Santa’s Express Reindeer.”
“The Beach House Hotel” series by Judith Keim (Boise); Wild Quail Publishing ($14.99)
“Breakfast at the Beach House Hotel (Book 1)” When Ann Rutherford’s husband dumps her for the bimbo in his office, unfairly leaving her without a home or a job, she reluctantly joins forces with Rhonda DelMonte to convert Rhonda’s Florida seaside estate into the small upscale hotel it once was. Ann, quiet and reserved, is no match for brash, bossy Rhonda, who left the family’s New Jersey butcher business after she won the lottery. Amid their struggles to succeed, The Sins of the Children, a soap opera, films a number of episodes at the hotel and things get complicated in unexpected ways when Ann falls for Vaughn Sanders, the star of the show.
The series continues with “Lunch at the Beach House Hotel (Book 2)” and “Dinner at the Beach House Hotel (Book 3)”
Comments