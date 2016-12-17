Treasure Valley Book event calendar Dec. 18-24

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Readers Walking Club: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk every Tuesday. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water.
Writing Workshop: 7-8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Hands-on program for adult writers who want to share and discuss their work.
Eagle Writer’s Group: 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Eagle Public Library, 100 N. Stierman Way.
Library closures: Saturday, Dec. 24. Boise Public Library’s main branch and Caldwell Public Library will close at 1 p.m.; all other Boise branches and area libraries will be closed all day.
