Here’s what’s new at Treasure Valley libraries

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“The Weekenders” by Mary Kay Andrews.
Fiction. Abandoned by her husband, Riley does what any woman would do: turn to her friends for help and support. But her friends are hiding their own mysteries close to home.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“The Best of Both Worlds: How Mothers Can Find Full-time Satisfaction in Part-time Work” by Beth Brykman.
Brykman shows how mothers can bridge the gap between the worlds of “mom” and “career woman” and find work-life balance by working part time. This informative guide tells both stay-at-home and full-time working mothers how they can reengage or redefine their careers while still having time to care for their children. The author provides all the information moms need to find the ideal employment solution in today’s job market and offers suggestions for defining personal objectives, networking, approaching job-sharing and starting a business to help land part-time jobs. It’s the perfect starting point for mothers who want to learn how they can fulfill family needs, earn income and gain self-satisfaction.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“The House of Silence” by Blanca Busquets.
Fiction. Four people separated by class, culture and generation are drawn together by a 300-year-old violin and their relationships with an enigmatic East German conductor living in exile in Barcelona. In this romantic page-turner, award-winning Spanish novelist Blanca Busquets masterfully brings to life a cast of unforgettable characters and unravels their deepest secrets.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“Two by Two” by Nicholas Sparks.
Adult fiction. At 32, Russell Green has it all: a stunning wife, a lovable 6-year-old daughter, a successful career as an advertising executive and an expansive home. He is living the dream, and his marriage to the bewitching Vivian is the center of that. But underneath the shiny surface of this perfect existence, fault lines are beginning to appear, and no one is more surprised than Russ when he finds every aspect of the life he took for granted turned upside down. In a matter of months, Russ finds himself without a job or wife, caring for his young daughter and struggling to adapt to a new and baffling reality. Throwing himself into the wilderness of single parenting, Russ embarks on a journey at once terrifying and rewarding — one that will test his abilities and his emotional resources beyond anything he ever imagined.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“Where You’ll Find Me” by Natasha Friend.
Young adult fiction. Anna has always been able to take care of her mother — until the day when she finds her in bed with an empty pill bottle. While her mom is recovering, Anna is forced to stay with her father and stepmother, forcing her to navigate the regular challenges of middle school while trying to figure out what is happening at home. In spite of the sobering subject matter, this book managed to be optimistic and heartwarming, showing that Anna is a regular girl who is trying her best in a difficult situation.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“My Name is Lucy Barton” by Elizabeth Strout.
Adult fiction. Unexpectedly hospitalized and enfeebled Lucy, a mother of two young girls, spends a lengthy time in the hospital recovering. She has been alone and has a few friendships, but then her mother arrives at her bedside. This book is an interesting journey for both of them in recollections centering on Lucy’s childhood in Amgash, Ill. Though they are both familiar with the people from this community, their perspectives and what seems important are quite different as well, as the number of unasked questions grows.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“I Let You Go” by Clare Mackintosh.
Adult fiction. At the start of British author Mackintosh’s accomplished debut, 5-year-old Jacob Jordan lets go of his mother’s hand for an instant on a rainy evening in Bristol, England, and darts into the road, only to be struck and killed by a hit-and-run. This terrible tragedy is investigated by middle-aged police detective Ray and his idealistic, rookie partner, Kate. Ray’s marriage is not what it used to be, especially since his teenage son, Tom, has grown sullen and distant. Then there’s Jenna Gray. Haunted by the accident and lamenting the loss of a son she loved “with an intensity that seemed impossible,” she runs away to an isolated coastal town. Her story alternates with Ray and Kate’s as they investigate and begin blurring the lines between the personal and the professional. Author Clare Mackintosh also introduces one more dastardly character who will bring everyone together — that is, if he doesn’t kill someone first.
Comments