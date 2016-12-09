Treasure Valley book events include signing by authors McKetta and Passey

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Author event: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Author Elisabeth Sharp McKetta and artist Troy Passey will be signing copies of their new book, “Fear of the Deep.”
Books & Brews: 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 N. Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. Meets on the second Monday of every month to enjoy a relaxed chat about books. Guests can come and talk about what they’re reading and hear about what others are enjoying. Facilitated by Boise Public Library staff.
Readers Walking Club: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk every Tuesday. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water.
Never Grow Up Book Club: 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Leaf Teahouse, 212 N. 9th St., Boise. Book club for adults who are obsessed with teen books. December’s titles: “The Princess Diaries” by Meg Cabot and “Dorothy Must Die” by D.M. Paige.
Literature for Lunch: 12:10-1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. The fall theme is “King Lear and His Daughters.” December’s title: “Fool” by Christopher Moore.
Creativity Unleashed: 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. For teens: Create something every week. We use found objects, art supplies, words and ideas to create crafts, stories and art of all kinds.
Writer’s Bloc Presents Local Author Gail Chumbley: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, unBound, 713 N. Main St., Meridian. Local author Gail Chumbley discusses her upcoming book, “River of January: The Figure Eight.”
Poetry Slam: 8-10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Meridian Library Silverstone branch, 3531 E. Overland Road. Sign-ups at 7:30; slam starts at 8. Come share your poetry and hear some amazing pieces by local artists. Ages 14 and up.
Reading Allowed: One Paige at a Time: 4-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16., Boise Public Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Spend an hour at the library every third Friday of the month with your family listening to a story unfold. There will be drawing materials and a “tinker” table for listeners that need to keep busy, but the main event is a selection of favorite short stories being read by book-loving librarians.
Comments