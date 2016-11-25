Discussion of V.C. Andrews among Treasure Valley book events

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Readers Walking Club: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk every Tuesday. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water.
V.C. Andrews: Guilty Pleasure or Notable Author? 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, Boise Public Library at Cole and Ustick, 7557 W. Ustick Road. From “Flowers in the Attic” to “Whitefern,” we’ll discuss why V.C. Andrews’ books are still popular 30 years after her death and who’s writing under her name now. Light refreshments; adults only.
Friends of the Library Booksale: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Free kids writing workshop: 10:30 a.m..-12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Free drop-in workshop for kids in grades 7 and up with Danny Stewart. RSVP at www.thecabinidaho.org.
