Treasure Valley book events

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
If You’ve Ever Loved an Animal: 7-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, Boise Public Library main branch, 701 S. Capitol Blvd. Award-winning author Lou Dean Jacobs will share the story of her life-threatening accident and being saved by a dog. She will also talk about writing and her books, which include “Angels in Disguise,” “Paw Prints in My Soul” and “On My Ass/Riding the Midlife Crisis Trail.” Most of Jacobs’ themes involve animals, inspiration and survival. A sale of her books and a book signing will follow the presentation.
