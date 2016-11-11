Treasure Valley book event calendar Nov. 13-19

Story times and book clubs: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Books & Brews: 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 N. Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. Meets on the second Monday of every month for a relaxed chat about books. Facilitated by Boise Public Library staff.
Readers Walking Club: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk every Tuesday. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water.
Happy Hour Book Club: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Monthly book club provided by The Cabin and Rediscovered Books. November’s book: “Thirteen Ways of Looking” by Colum McCann. Free. BYOB.
Dinner and a Book: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Boise Public Library’s Cole and Ustick branch; 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Boise Public Library’s Hillcrest branch; 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the library’s main branch. Celebrate Idaho Family Reading Week with fun, Flying Pie pizza and ice cream. Register at Boise Public Library’s online event calendar at boisepubliclibrary.org.
Kate Riley author visit: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Boise Public Library, Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Kate Riley discusses her book “Launching Vee’s Chariot: An End-of-Life Tale.”
Fall Educators Night: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Staff specialists in children’s books will discuss new releases and their favorite reads in children’s books. 20 percent off everything in store from 4 to 8 p.m.; panel discussion at 6-6:30 p.m.
Writer’s Bloc: The Workshop: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Colum McCann author event: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St. Colum McCann is the internationally bestselling author of the 2009 National Book Award-winning novel “Let the Great World Spin.” In his most recent collection of short fiction, “Thirteen Ways of Looking,” McCann charts the territory of chance and the profound and intimate consequences of even our smallest moments. Tickets are $15 and $25 and may be purchased at www.thecabinidaho.org.
Richard Paul Evans author event: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Barnes & Noble, 1315 Milwaukee St., Boise. Richard Paul Evans will speak about and sign his newest book, “The Mistletoe Secret,” which will be released on Tuesday.
“Idaho Wilderness Considered” Book Signing: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Rediscovered Books, Boise. The Idaho Humanities Council announces publication of “Idaho Wilderness Considered,” an anthology of essays, photos, and other reflections in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Wilderness Act and the establishment of new wilderness areas in Idaho in 2015. The book features contributions by 25 Idahoans, including an interview with former Gov. Cecil Andrus on his life in conservation, an essay by U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson on Boulder-White Clouds legislation and more.
Harry Potter party: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Barnes & Noble, Boise. Celebrate the release of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Harry Potter-themed night with lots of activities for all ages. Ask at the store for event details.
Comments