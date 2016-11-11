Story of a woman cop wanting love is set in Idaho

“Riverbend Road” by RaeAnne Thayne (set in Idaho); Harlequin ($7.99)
Protecting the streets of Haven Point isn’t just a job for police officer Wyn Bailey — it’s a family tradition. But lately she’s found herself wanting more, especially from her boss — and overprotective brother’s best friend — sexy chief of police, Cade Emmett. The only problem is getting Cade to view her as more than just a little sister.
Cade’s hands-off approach with Wyn isn’t from lack of attraction. But his complicated past has forced him to conceal his desire. When Wyn is harmed in the line of duty, Cade realizes the depth of his feelings, but can he let his guard down long enough to embrace the love he secretly craves?
Publisher’s synopsis
