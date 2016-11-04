Treasure Valley book event calendar includes story times for kids

Story times: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages and book clubs for youth and adults. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Friends Fall Book Sale: Half-Price Day: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 762 River St. (across from the Boise Public Library main branch).
An Elephant & Piggie Celebration: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. Reader’s theater, prizes, crafts, cookies. Also, drawing for two ticket packs to see “We are in a Play!” at the Morrison Center Friday, Nov. 11.
Creative Writing Workshop: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Share your writing or get encouragement and motivation to get started.
Ramblin’ Readers Walking Club: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, Boise Public Library Hillcrest branch. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk every Tuesday. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water.
Writer’s Bloc Presents: Words with Winn: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, UnBound, 713 N. Main St., Meridian. Idaho Author in Residence Christian Winn will talk about words, the writing craft and being the author in residence while promoting his newest book.
Storytime Slam: 8-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Meridian Library at Silverstone, 3531 E. Overland Road. Sign-ups open at 7:30, slam starts at 8. Some readings may contain adult content: ages 14 and up.
Writing Contest Winners: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Winners of the Veteran Experience Writing Contest will read their pieces.
Library closures: Friday, Nov. 11. Local libraries will be closed for Veterans Day.
Youth drop-in writing workshop: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Free; for kids in grades 3-6. Led by Heidi Kraay. RSVP at The Cabin’s website, www.thecabinidaho.org.
Book & Beer Night with Payette Brewing: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Book talks, beer tastings and festivities. $30, includes one copy of a staff pick, beer tasting, beer to take home. Call 376-4229 to pay over the phone or pay online at rdbooks.org.
