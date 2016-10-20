Treasure Valley Book Event Calendar Oct. 23-29

Story times: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
BoiseSpeaks Recording Session: 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, Boise Public Library, Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Bring a friend or family member to interview you, or be interviewed by a library staff member, about a story from your life. Interviews are recorded on the Storycorps app and may be shared on the storycorps.me website. All published stories are archived in the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. A staff member will sit in to make sure the recording runs smoothly. Registration required. Register at the Boise Public Library’s event calendar.
Writer’s Bloc: Open Write: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. You have the opportunity to do whatever you would like during this hour of writing time. Suggestions include timed free write, partnered workshop, group discussion of a topic not covered earlier in the month, etc.
Margo Kelly author event: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Meridian Library at Cherry Lane. Teen author Margo Kelly, who wrote “Who R U Really?” is promoting her new book, “Unlocked.” She will talk about her books and what has influenced her.
Village Charter School Bookfair Event: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, Barnes & Noble, 1315 N. Milwaukee, Boise. Family-friendly activities, including an extended storytime with featured readers from the school. Ask any bookseller how you can help support this organization.
Tooth & Bristle reading series: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Rediscovered Books and the Boise State MFA Writing Department have partnered on a reading series featuring student writers in the Boise community. Featured this week: Matt Naples, Lindsey Appell, Nolan Turner and Ariel Dixon.
Book it Forward Idaho! Bookfair: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Barnes & Noble, Boise. Teen event. Book it Forward Idaho! provides books to at-risk children and families throughout the Treasure Valley. Ask any bookseller how you can help support this organization.
Harry Potter: Celebrate With Barnes & Noble: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct 29, Barnes & Noble, Boise. Teen event. Harry Potter-themed day with activities for all ages, including the Sorting Hat, Harry Potter trivia, face painting and a reading from “The Tales of Beedle the Bard.”
