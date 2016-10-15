Spotlight on Treasure Valley writers

“Vagabonding With Kids: How One Couple Embraced an Unconventional Life to Work Remotely and Show Their Kids the World” by AK Turner (Treasure Valley); Brown Books Publishing Group ($16.95)
Since Tim Ferriss unleashed The 4-Hour Workweek, everyone wants to break out of the cubicle and live exotic and fulfilling lives pursuing various passions around the world. But not everyone is an independently wealthy, lone, male traveler. And not everyone wants to condense his or her workweek into four hours.
From the perspective of a remotely working mom who loves her job, “Vagabonding with Kids” examines a way of life that doesn’t buck the system but selectively ignores it when not applicable.
From hybrid forms of education and adapting to holidays in a temporary home on the other side of the world, to foreign emergency rooms and mourning the loss of personal space, “Vagabonding with Kids” weaves the true stories of a typical family living an atypical life with the laughter and adventure that fans of AK Turner’s previous work have come to love.
Through humorous narrative and with examples from travels around the world, from the Amazon jungle to southern Tasmania, “Vagabonding with Kids” explores various aspects of the digital nomad experience, as told from a perspective rarely seen in the world of lifestyle entrepreneurs.
How does a mom who is terrified of home-schooling tackle home-schooling? What is the best way to tell your kids that Santa can’t make it this year? How does a family of four afford traveling around the world? With her no-holds-barred humor and honesty, Turner answers these questions and more in support of the vagabonding lifestyle.
“Wildfire” by Mary Pauline Lowry (Boise); Skyhorse Publishing ($14.99)
Julie has an obsession with fire that began after her parents died when she was 12 years old. Her pyromania leads her to take an unlikely job as a forest firefighter on an elite, Type 1 “Hotshot” crew of forest firefighters who travel the American West battling wildfires.
The only woman on the 20-person crew, Julie struggles both to prove her worth and to find a place of belonging in the dangerous, insular and very masculine world of fire. Julie not only is battling fires but also the deepest secrets she’s been harboring since she became orphaned.
As her season “on the line” progresses, so do her relationships with the strange and varied cast of characters that make up her hotshots team—Archie, Tan, Rock Star, Hawg, Lance and Sam.
And ultimately, Julie learns what it truly means to put your life on the line for someone else.
Wildfire is a tough, gritty and fascinating story from an exciting new voice in American fiction.
Provided by the publishers
