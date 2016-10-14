Treasure Valley librarians recommend youth fiction, more

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“Eccentric Orbits” by John Bloom.
Science writing. Follow this compelling tale of Motorola’s crowning achievement becoming their greatest downfall. Iridium was an intricate and groundbreaking satellite system created in the 1990s to bring forth the age of the cellphone. Until everything went wrong.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“Spy Ski School” by Stuart Gibbs.
Fiction. Thirteen-year-old Ben Ripley is not exactly the best student the spy school has ever seen — he keeps flunking advanced self-preservation. But outside class, Ben is great at staying alive. His enemies have kidnapped him, shot at him, locked him in a room with a ticking time bomb and even tried to blow him up with missiles. And he’s survived every time. When the CIA activates Ben, his mission is to become friends with the daughter of a suspected Chinese crime boss and find out all of her father’s secrets. Ben might not be able to handle a weapon (or a pair of skis), but he can make friends easy peasy. That is, until his best friend from home drops in on the trip and jeopardizes the entire mission.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“Save Me a Seat” by Sarah Weeks and Gita Varadarajan.
Children’s fiction. Joe has lived in the same town all his life and was doing just fine until his best friends moved away and left him on his own. Ravi’s family just moved to America from India, and he’s finding it pretty hard to figure out where he fits in. Joe and Ravi don’t think they have anything in common — but soon enough they have a common enemy (the biggest bully in their class) and a common mission: to take control of their lives over the course of a single crazy week.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“Here I Am” by Jonathan Safran Foer.
Adult fiction. Over four weeks in Washington, D.C., Jacob and Julia Bloch and their three sons are forced to confront the distances between the lives they think they want and the lives they are living. A catastrophic earthquake sets in motion a quickly escalating conflict in the Middle East, and at stake is the meaning of home — and the fundamental question of how much aliveness one can bear.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“The Useful Book: 201 life skills they used to teach in home-ec and shop” by David Bowers and Sharon Bowers.
Adult nonfiction. Looking to be handier around the house? Check out this guide with step by step instructions on all things DIY. This is good if you are moving from home, going away to college or just want to brush up on your skills.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“Goddess Girls: Artemis the Brave” by Joan Holub and Suzanne Williams.
Juvenile series fiction. Artemis is a young girl who begins life at Mt. Olympus Academy with mythological friends Aphrodite and Apollo, encountering tests in defense while defeating monsters such as a smelly Geryon and Minotaurs in their beast-ology class. Along with these beings is a class crush on Orion that clouds her thinking, though her archery skills are still first class. This is part of the Goddess Girls series fun for kids ages 9-13 with an interest in the Greek pantheon.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“Ninety-nine Stories of God” by Joy Williams.
Adult fiction. Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist Joy Williams has a one-of-a-kind gift for capturing both the absurdity and the darkness of everyday life. In “Ninety-Nine Stories of God” she takes on one of mankind’s most confounding preoccupations: the Supreme Being. This series of short, fictional vignettes explores our day-to-day interactions with an ever-elusive and arbitrary God. It’s the Book of Common Prayer as seen through a looking glass — a powerfully vivid collection of seemingly random life moments. The figures that haunt these stories range from Kafka (talking to a fish) to the Aztecs; Tolstoy to Abraham and Sarah; O. J. Simpson to a pack of wolves. Most of Williams’ characters, however, are like the rest of us: anonymous strivers and bumblers who brush up against God in the least expected places or go searching for him when he’s standing right there. The Lord shows up at a hot-dog-eating contest, a demolition derby, a formal gala and a drugstore, where he’s in line to get a shingles vaccination. At turns comic and yearning, lyric and aphoristic, “Ninety-Nine Stories of God” serves as a pure distillation of one of our great artists.
