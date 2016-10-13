Treasure Valley book event calendar Oct. 16-22

Story times: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Kids Book Club: 4-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Meets every third Monday for 4th- through 6th-grade students. This week’s book: “Cloud and Wallfish” by Anne Nesbet.
Gloria Steinem lecture: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, Morrison Center, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $22.50 and $32, plus ticket fees. Purchase tickets at www.morrisoncenter.com/events or (208) 426-1110. Tickets to The Cabin’s 5 p.m. fundraiser gala are $150 and can be purchased at www.thecabinidaho.org/event/gloria-steinem.
Writing Workshop: 7-8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Boise Public Library, main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Hands-on program for adult writers who want to share and discuss their work.
Doug Tims author visit: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Doug Tims, author of “Merciless Eden: A River of No Return wilderness homestead, both beautiful and brutal, and the history of the pioneers who sought to tame this Merciless Eden,” will delve into the details of his book.
David Gibson author visit: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Rediscovered Books, Boise. David Gibson is the author of “Travel Required.”
