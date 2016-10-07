Idaho authors pen pair of novels

“Till Tomorrow (A Ray Gordon Mystery, Vol. 3)” by Michael Weitz (Boise); Black Fence Books ($12.25)
Ray just wants to win the Cedar Lake Chess Tournament and enjoy some alone time with his new girlfriend. He’s in the right place, just at the wrong time.
When a man in a nearby town is killed, fears related to another brutal death decades before begin to surface. Has the old evil returned? Who else is in danger?
Small town secrets, hidden agendas, long-held grudges and thousands of acres of forest for a bloodthirsty killer to hide in combine to make Ray wonder if anyone will make it — till tomorrow.
“Unrestrained Behavior: The Pleasure and Risk of Choice (The ‘Un’missable Series, Vol. 3)” by Jerry Summers (Idaho); GeLaSy Inc. ($12.99)
Is Wendy an angel of mercy or a terrifying serial killer?
In the first book, “Uncontrolled Spin,” Sean Green, the spin doctor for many multimillion-dollar companies, became infatuated with the idea of helping a beautiful woman take her apparel business to the next level. During the process, his best friend, biggest client, mentor — and Wendy’s estranged brother — was murdered at Sean’s vacation home in McCall. Through Brazilian connections, lessons in the power of sex, international marketing and police investigations, master storyteller Jerry Summers laid the groundwork for the world’s latest avenging angel. With knowledgeable research, straightforward language and the ability to draw the reader in, Summers started readers on the roller coaster ride that is Wendy Stevens.
In the second book, “Unmerited Favor,” Summers took us deeper into a world where the lines between good and evil were blurred and deception was the name of the game.
In the latest installation, “Unrestrained Behavior,” all the likable characters of the series continue, with an emphasis on Wendy, the provider of vigilante justice in the most creative ways. Regardless of how you label her, she is a domestic violence counselor who, in her spare time, kills people.
Not just anyone, you understand—she only kills abusers.
Is this because Wendy has a heart of gold or no heart at all? She will continue to beguile you with her creativity (sea bass, anyone?) in making murder appear to be either suicide or accident.
You’ll become better acquainted with Wendy’s nemesis, Lindsay Parker, a journalist determined to link Wendy to the myriad deaths surrounding her. But as Lindsay tries to put the noose around Wendy’s neck with the help of her FBI boyfriend, Steve Davis, Wendy finds ever more creative ways to stage her murders.
Then, when one of her client’s abusers is murdered while she’s in an interview with the FBI, the investigators aren’t the only ones stunned.
As in the first two books in the series, Summers combines humor with a bit of romance and creates characters that are memorable and likable — even as you realize you may be cheering for a serial killer.
