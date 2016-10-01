Here’s what’s new at Treasure Valley libraries

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“A Shadow All of Light” by Fred Chappell.
Fantasy. Adventure and wit awaits you in this fantasy about a young man with a plan to apprentice under a renowned thief but who gets a little more than he bargained for.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“Click Here to Start” by Denis Markel.
Children’s fiction. Twelve-year-old Ted Gerson has spent most of his summer playing video games. So when his great-uncle dies and bequeaths him all the so-called treasure in his overstuffed junk shop of an apartment, Ted explores it like it’s another level to beat. And to his shock, he finds that the apartment is set up like a real-life escape-the-room game. Using his gaming skills, Ted and his friends discover that his great-uncle’s treasure might be exactly that — real gold and jewels found by a Japanese American unit that served in World War II. With each puzzle they solve, they’re closer to unraveling the mystery, but someone dangerous is hot on their heels.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“Voracious: A Hungry Reader Cooks Her Way through Great Books” by Cara Nicoletti.
Nonfiction. As a young bookworm reading in her grandfather’s butcher shop, Cara Nicoletti saw how books and food bring people to life. Now a butcher, cook and writer, she offers up stories and recipes inspired by beloved books. From the breakfast sausage in Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House in the Big Woods” to the cupcakes with peppermint buttercream in Jonathan Franzen’s “The Corrections,” these tasty treats and the books they appear in put Nicoletti on the road to happiness.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“The Season” by Jonah Lisa Dyer and Stephen Dyer.
Teen fiction. Megan is a soccer star with dreams of the Olympics — and she can’t believe that her Southern Belle mother has secretly entered her and her twin in the Dallas debutante season. Her attitude gets her on debutante probation: She’s got a month to prove she can be a proper Texas lady, or she’ll get the boot and disgrace her family. Reluctantly, Megan waltzes into a full schedule of extravagant parties, finding herself swept off her feet by the charming Hank Waterhouse — and starts to think that perhaps being a debutante isn’t so bad. But that’s before she finds herself facing a backstabbing blonde, finding herself in the middle of a media-frenzy-causing scandal, and being punched in the face by another girl. ...
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“Three Magic Balloons” by Paul Margulies.
Picture book. Every Saturday, three sisters go to the zoo with their father. One week they are each given a balloon and told they are magic. That night they travel to a magical world. What happens during their visit? Was it a dream or was it real?
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“Wink Poppy Midnight” by April Genevieve Tucholke.
Young adult fiction. This is a magical tale about three young adults living in a small town who offer each of their own perspectives on how things should be. They have some good some broken family dynamics and meet regularly at school. Out of school, strange rendezvous and intense altercations entangle them with each other. There’s an element of fantasy role-playing that makes this an eerie yet beautiful book.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“Winning Arguments: What Works and Doesn’t Work in Politics, the Bedroom, the Courtroom and in the Classroom” by Stanley Fish.
Adult nonfiction. Legal scholar Stanley Fish provides a practical, thought-provoking guide to improving argument skills. By dividing the book into four mini-guides on politics, domestic matters, law and academe, Fish ensures that it offers something for everyone. He begins with an illuminating philosophical treatise on the nature of argument, showing how embedded it is in human nature. Fish uses several object lessons, including the characters of Satan in Paradise Lost and Juror No. 8 in Twelve Angry Men, to illustrate the subtlety and complexity involved in successful persuasion. Throughout, he shows how arguments operate according to different rules in different contexts. What is valued in the academy is not necessarily valued in the courtroom — or the bedroom. At home, he claims, arguments are first and foremost “performances of personality creation.” The variety of references, such as a comparison of Donald Trump to Michel de Montaigne, is just one aspect of Fish’s stellar knack for crafting his own persuasive style. An important book for any lawyer, scholar, or pundit — not to mention any spouse who has tried to walk back fractious words — Fish’s shrewd work can help everyone better understand the power of effective communication in everyday life.
