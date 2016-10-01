Treasure Valley book event calendar: Oct. 2-8

Story times: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Ramblin’ Readers Walking Club: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, Boise Public Library, Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk every Tuesday. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water.
Writers Bloc: Prompts and Guided Writing: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Come prepared to write and use creative thinking to work on writing prompts. While participation in them is not always required, there will often be group writing prompts. Questions? Email asprague@mld.org.
Death Rattle Writers Festival: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6 and 7, Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S. Day 1: Readings from headlining poets, local poets and readers of all ages. Day 2: Young adults read their work in a safe and fruitful environment. Information: deathrattlewritersfest.org.
Indie Author Day: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Panel discussions on publishing, author resources and elements of craft; a local author reading and book sale; and a digital gathering featuring authors, agents and other industry leaders. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit the Boise Public Library’s event calendar at www.boisepubliclibrary.org.
Mighty Girls Book Club: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Meridian Library Silverstone branch, 3531 E. Overland Road. A book club for girls around ages 11-14 who want to read books featuring strong female characters. Discuss “The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate” by Jacqueline Kelly and make superhero capes. Sign up online or at the front desk at Silverstone and pick up your copy of the book from the staff.
Indie Author Day: 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Meridian Library at Cherry Lane. Full lineup of events to help local writers. Visit the library’s event calendar at mld.org for a schedule of events.
Comments