Treasure Valley librarians recommend books

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“The People in the Castle” by Joan Aiken.
Short stories. A delightful fantasy and supernatural anthology. Stories to raise the gooseflesh on your arms and make you wish you’d double-checked the doors and closets before getting into bed.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“High-Hanging Fruit: Build Something Great by Going Where No One Else Will” by Mark Rampolla.
Adult nonfiction. “High-Hanging Fruit” is a call to arms for a new generation of entrepreneurs who want to disrupt the old model and do good by doing business. After becoming disillusioned with his high-paying job and believing he had something more to offer the world, he started a business and a whole new industry by establishing ZICO Coconut Water, producing a healthy beverage alternative to American consumers. Rampolla believes it’s everyone’s duty to reach higher than just the bottom line to build businesses driven by passion, purpose and integrity. It’s a story for those who want to succeed because of, not in spite of, their values.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“Totally Tardy Marty” by Erica S. Perl.
Picture book. Marty just can’t get to school on time. Not when there are so many better things to do, like invent Toast-on-a-Rope or follow some ants up a tree. And so he’s tardy, totally tardy, every day — much to the delight of Never Late Kate. Then one fearful morning, Kate helps Marty out of a jam, and the two are both late. But in that gap between perfect punctuality and total tardiness, a friendship is formed that might improve the timing of each.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“At the Bright Edge of the World” by Eowyn Ivey.
Adult historical fiction. In the winter of 1885, decorated war hero Colonel Allen Forrester leads a small band of men on an expedition that has been deemed impossible — to venture up the Wolverine River and pierce the vast, untamed Alaskan Territory. Leaving behind Sophie, his newly pregnant wife, Forrester records his extraordinary experiences in hopes that his journal will reach her if he doesn’t return. As Forrester and his men face starvation, wild beasts and some greater mysterious force that threatens their lives, Sophie chafes under the social restrictions of her time, not realizing that the harsh winter will test her courage and faith to the breaking point.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“Pathway of Dreams: Building the Boise Greenbelt” by David Proctor.
Adult nonfiction. Imagine if the Greenbelt didn’t exist, or if it was an overgrown wasteland. Not too many years ago, it was. This is the story of the development of our Greenbelt, and of the people that gave their time and energy to see it realized.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“The Forbidden Wish” by Jessica Khoury.
Young adult fiction. When Aladdin finds himself drawn to an ancient city, the last thing he expects to find is a beautiful jinni girl. Zahra feels a connection with Aladdin that she has only once before experienced with a lampkeeper, and that ended in disaster. She’s determined to keep him at arm’s length, for jinn law says that no jinni may love a human. But as she helps him in his quest for revenge against the man who murdered his parents, she finds their connection growing deeper and much more dangerous. With this magical retelling of the story of Aladdin, Jessica Khoury takes you to the heart of the Arabian Desert.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“The Invisible Library” by Genevieve Cogman.
Adult fiction. Collecting books can be a dangerous prospect in this fun, time-traveling, fantasy adventure from a spectacular debut author. One thing any librarian will tell you: The truth is much stranger than fiction. Irene is a professional spy for the mysterious Library, a shadowy organization that collects important works of fiction from all of the different realities. Most recently, she and her enigmatic assistant Kai have been sent to an alternative London. Their mission: Retrieve a particularly dangerous book. The problem: By the time they arrive, it’s already been stolen. London’s underground factions are prepared to fight to the death to find the tome before Irene and Kai do, a problem compounded by the fact that this world is chaos-infested — the laws of nature bent to allow supernatural creatures and unpredictable magic to run rampant. To make matters worse, Kai is hiding something — secrets that could be just as volatile as the chaos-filled world itself. Now Irene is caught in a puzzling web of deadly danger, conflicting clues and sinister secret societies. And failure is not an option — because it isn’t just Irene’s reputation at stake, it’s the nature of reality itself.
