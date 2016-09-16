Treasure Valley book events

Story times: Area public libraries offer story programs for children of all ages. Go to their websites and click on the calendar to check out the offerings.
Ramblin’ Readers Walking Club: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, Boise Public Library, Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. 30- to 45-minute round-trip walk every Tuesday. Participants should bring suitable footwear and water.
Frank Church Reading Series with Author Dick Williams: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Author talks about his book “Notes from the Cockpit: A Mountain Pilot’s Perspective.”
Graphic Novel Book Club: 5:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Meridian Library at Cherry Lane, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Meets twice a month for graphic novels, pizza, more. This week’s novel: “Axe Cop” by Malachai Nicolle.
Forever Young Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Village Coffee, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian. This month’s selection: “Looking for Alaska” by John Green.
Jonah Lisa Dyer author visit: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Rediscovered Books, Boise. Jonah Lisa Dyer talks about her new book “The Season,” which she co-wrote with husband, Stephen Dyer. Information: BSU English Professor Cheryl Hindrichs, cherylhindrichs@boisestate.edu.
Fourth Friday Book Club: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Barnes & Noble, 1315 N. Milwaukee, Boise.
Brown Bag Book Club: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Meridian Library Silverstone branch. During the first week of each month sign up to attend the book club session. The library will provide a bagged lunch (or you can bring your own) and have a discussion. We will wrap up with a book-themed craft.
