The Boise Community Band will perform on First Thursday at JUMP in Downtown Boise. This organization is more than 150 years old. They will play a free concert of patriotic music.
The Boise Community Band will perform on First Thursday at JUMP in Downtown Boise. This organization is more than 150 years old. They will play a free concert of patriotic music. Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman file
The Boise Community Band will perform on First Thursday at JUMP in Downtown Boise. This organization is more than 150 years old. They will play a free concert of patriotic music. Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman file
ArtsBeat

ArtsBeat

Coverage of the Treasure Valley's arts scene

ArtsBeat

May 25, 2017 2:05 PM

First Thursday in June heats up Downtown Boise: Activate!, Old Boise Block Party and more

By Dana Oland

doland@idahostatesman.com

▪  If you want to get involved in your community but don’t know where to start, hit Activate!, at Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise, on First Thursday, June 1. You can enjoy the outdoor beer garden — pouring Payette’s brews, of course — food carts and live music by Carmel ’n’ the Closers and Idaho Peace Band. And while you’re there, learn about Boise’s vibrant nonprofit scene. You’ll find information on causes ranging from humanitarian to political to environmental, with groups such as Create Common Good, Idaho Office for Refugees, Snake River Alliance and more.

Related content

▪  Join in the fun at the annual Old Boise Block Party from 5 to 10 p.m. on 6th Street between Main and Grove streets in Downtown Boise. Enjoy live music featuring Jac Sound, Boise Rockeoke and David Henry, along with food vendors and trucks, beer and wine, raffles, dancing and more.

13thandEastman (2)
Terri Thickstun’s “13th and Eastman,” oil on canvas, offers a portrait of a popular corner in Boise’s North End.
Provided by Terri Thickstun

▪  Explore Boise through Terri Thickstun’s oil paintings at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. “Your Town” offers Thickstun’s take on the local terrain — a mix of city-and-landscapes and scenes of summer in the Treasure Valley. You’ll hear music by Wayne White, with wine tasting from Indian Creek Winery.

▪  Head to Celebration Circle at JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., for a performance by Open Arms Dance Project, a company that incorporates dancers with and without disabilities at 6:30 p.m. Then hear a patriotic concert by the Boise Community Band at 7 p.m.

Dana Oland

5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 1, unless otherwise noted, various venues in Downtown Boise. Find the complete list at DowntownBoise.org. Free.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert" trailer

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert 1:42

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert" trailer
Opera Idaho's 'Tosca' Dress Rehearsal 1:26

Opera Idaho's 'Tosca' Dress Rehearsal
Caldwell's Kelsey Cornwell sees dream realized with Patriots 0:21

Caldwell's Kelsey Cornwell sees dream realized with Patriots

View More Video

About ArtsBeat

@IDS_Dana
Oland

Dana Oland is a former professional dancer and member of Actors Equity who writes about performing and visual arts for the Idaho Statesman. She also writes about food, wine, pets, jazz and other aspects of the good life in Boise.

Entertainment Videos