First Thursday in June heats up Downtown Boise: Activate!, Old Boise Block Party and more

▪ If you want to get involved in your community but don’t know where to start, hit Activate!, at Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise, on First Thursday, June 1. You can enjoy the outdoor beer garden — pouring Payette’s brews, of course — food carts and live music by Carmel ’n’ the Closers and Idaho Peace Band. And while you’re there, learn about Boise’s vibrant nonprofit scene. You’ll find information on causes ranging from humanitarian to political to environmental, with groups such as Create Common Good, Idaho Office for Refugees, Snake River Alliance and more.
▪ Join in the fun at the annual Old Boise Block Party from 5 to 10 p.m. on 6th Street between Main and Grove streets in Downtown Boise. Enjoy live music featuring Jac Sound, Boise Rockeoke and David Henry, along with food vendors and trucks, beer and wine, raffles, dancing and more.
▪ Explore Boise through Terri Thickstun’s oil paintings at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. “Your Town” offers Thickstun’s take on the local terrain — a mix of city-and-landscapes and scenes of summer in the Treasure Valley. You’ll hear music by Wayne White, with wine tasting from Indian Creek Winery.
▪ Head to Celebration Circle at JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., for a performance by Open Arms Dance Project, a company that incorporates dancers with and without disabilities at 6:30 p.m. Then hear a patriotic concert by the Boise Community Band at 7 p.m.
Dana Oland
5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 1, unless otherwise noted, various venues in Downtown Boise. Find the complete list at DowntownBoise.org. Free.
