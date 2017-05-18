Armitage Shanks is one of the most sought-after performers on the international cabaret circuit. He will perform with Boise’s Frankly Frankie Productions this weekend in “Art vs. Freedom.”
Armitage Shanks is one of the most sought-after performers on the international cabaret circuit. He will perform with Boise’s Frankly Frankie Productions this weekend in “Art vs. Freedom.” Provided by Armitage Shanks
May 18, 2017 4:19 PM

Performance turns political at ‘Art v. Freedom: A First Amendment Cabaret’ at the VaC

By Dana Oland

doland@idahostatesman.com

Boise’s burlesque and vaudeville community comes together at the Visual Arts Collective in Garden City for “Art vs Freedom: A First Amendment Cabaret.” Produced by Frankly Frankie Productions, the show highlights the importance of the freedom of artistic expression with a lineup of performers that includes clowns, fan dancers, aerialists, acrobats, drag performers, opera singers and belly dancers. It also stars renowned cabaret performer Armitage Shanks, also known as “The Carny Preacher,” as the central figure in a cautionary tale of how quickly civil liberties can be undermined and destroyed if people do not actively engage in its protection.

9 p.m. Friday, May 19,-Saturday, May 20, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $15. EventBrite.com. $20 at the door.

  Comments  

Entertainment Videos