Sunday performance of ‘Straight Outta Oz’ is sold out, moves to the Knitting Factory

Sunday’s sold-out performance of Todrick Hall’s “Straight Outta Oz” has been moved to the Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise, because the size of the touring production could not fit the Egyptian Theatre, where it was originally scheduled.
The highly-produced autobiographical musical inspired by L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” features a cast of 15 performers and more than 20 original songs written by Hall, who is a Broadway triple threat, “American Idol” finalist and viral YouTube sensation.
Hall made his Broadway debut in 2005 in “The Color Purple” and recently did a replacement stint as Lola in “Kinky Boots.”
The show is at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 14.
Comments