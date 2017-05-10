‘Pearls Before Swine’ cartoonist Pastis will visit the Boise library with his latest book

Meet “Pearls Before Swine” comic strip creator and writer Stephan Pastis from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Boise Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.

Pastis is on a tour with his classic strip and a new book “Pearls Hogs the Road: A Pearls Before Swing Treasury” ($18.99). The attorney turned cartoonist will show some of his favorite “Pearls” strips from the past few years and sign copies of his new book.

“Pearls Before Swine” runs on the Idaho Statesman’s comics pages.