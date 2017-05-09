Boise Philharmonic’s new music director shares six things he already loves about Boise

New Boise Philharmonic Music Director Eric Garcia spent a week in Boise in March while he rehearsed with the orchestra, met community members and explored the city.
He led the orchestra in an all-Russian program that included Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony, a performance that helped him land the job. Read the review of the performance here.
Garcia’s hiring as announced by the Idaho Statesman on Monday. Click here to read that story.
Garcia said he felt an instant connection to Boise. “My week (in Boise) was magical both on and off the podium,” he said.
Because of his flight schedule, Garcia ended up being able to spend the Sunday after the concert discovering the city that will now become his next home. Garcia will relocate to Boise over the summer to begin working on his plans for the Boise Phil.
Here are six things he already loves about Boise:
▪ “Lucky Peak State Park was absolutely breathtaking. I loved the many gorgeous panoramic views offered by this amazing place.”
▪ The Boise Depot: “I really enjoyed this beautifully preserved historical site in Boise, from which I was able to glimpse the stellar cityscape and Foothills.”
▪ Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial: “(It’s) a beautiful touching memorial placed just next to the surrounding nature of the Greenbelt. I cannot wait to visit both again upon my arrival.”
▪ The Boise Foothills: “I absolutely loved that wherever I found myself in the city, the Foothills — in all of their natural beauty — were within clear sight.”
▪ City Center Wines (574 W. Main St., Boise): “This charming wine shop was conveniently located in Downtown. At this friendly and inviting local spot, I was able to peruse an impressive collection of both European and domestic offerings.”
▪ “One place I have on my radar and can’t wait to visit is The Flicks Theatre (646 Fulton St., Boise). I am a film buff, who loves foreign films and movies off the beaten path. I plan to be a regular viewer.”
Learn more about Garcia in an earlier story here.
If you have a question you’d like to ask Garcia, email it to me at doland@idahostatesman.com.
Comments