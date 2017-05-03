‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert’ comes to the Morrison Center in October

The international tour of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert” will be in Boise on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Tickets run $54 to $84 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12, at MorrisonCenter.com. The show is in the pre-sale phase now. If you want to get in on that you need to sign up for the Morrison Center’s newsletter.
The tour, produced by CineConcerts, will feature the musicians from the Boise Philharmonic performing the entire score from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first film in J.K. Rowling’s wizarding film series. The musicians will play John Williams’ score along with the high-definition screening of film on a 40-foot screen.
Producer and conductor Justin Freer travels with the tour that has been ongoing since June 2016. His company has also produced similar tours for “Gladiator,” “The Godfather” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
The company plans future tours for the other “Harry Potter” movies.
CineConcerts is producing this tour along with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the division of the film production company that handles merchandise, such as T-shirts and CDs.
Comments