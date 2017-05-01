Sound off and get involved in Boise’s five-year cultural plan at two community meetings

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project Pause 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 0:35 Rare double eclipse captured in space 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 1:24 At Boise State University, therapy dogs are here to cheer you up if finals have got you down 0:50 Watch from above as the historic 844 steam engine snakes through Idaho's landscape 4:12 Usful Glassworks tells its story 2:05 Eagle High celebrates late coach with 'Doug Corta Day' 1:04 Paddles Up Poke restaurant keeps it raw in Downtown Boise 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The Idaho Shakespeare Festival is one of Boise's leading arts and cultural institutions. In this video, Idaho Shakespeare Festival company members tell what makes this company so special to them. doland@idahostatesman.com