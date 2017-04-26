Surel’s Place gets playful with its second Shrinky Dinks art auction

The Shrinky Dinks are back. Two years ago Surel’s Place executive director Rebecca Mitchell Kelada took a gamble on taking a child’s craft toy and turning it into a serious art medium — and a biennial fundraiser for the Garden City program.
This time around more than 50 area artists — from painter Rick Friesen to multimedia sculptor Sue Latta — have created miniature art works by blending Shrinky Dinks with other media that you can see at the show and bid on at the fundraising auction. You’ll also find work by a special selection of jewelry artists, including Robert Kaylor of R. Grey Jewelry Gallery, Melissa Osgood and Boise State art professor Anika Smulovitz.
Shrinky Dinks are flexible sheets of plastic that shrink to small, hard forms when heated in an oven. Various techniques are used to create shapes and add color. But you’ll never think of this kitschy-1970s-80s phenomenon in the same way again once you see this show. In the hands of these artists, it is a sophisticated tool that presents a great creative challenge, Latta says.
“It’s kind of unpredictable because you never know how small it’s going to be, unless you can do the math,” she says. “But each artist is solving the challenge in ways that are surprising to everyone.”
It all benefits Surel’s Place, an artist-in-residence program in the former live-work-create studio of artist Surel Mitchell, who died in 2011. Artists, musicians, poets, painters and dancers come to Garden City to live in Surel’s Place to make their art and connect with the community.
Boise Baroque season finale
Hear a selection of masterworks by Haydn at the Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra’s season finale.
“I have selected works written throughout Haydn’s long career that show his diversity and development,” says music director Daniel Stern. “His exemplary writing served as the inspiration for all the greats who followed.”
The program includes Haydn’s overture to the opera “Armida,” his Symphony No. 47, and “Mass in Time of War,” also known as the “Timpani Mass,” for its dramatic use of that instrument.
The Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale will join Boise Baroque, along with soprano Laura Rushing-Raynes, mezzo soprano Tiffany Callas, tenor David Carlson and baritone Darrell Babidge.
8 p.m. Friday, April 28 and 2 p.m., Sunday, April 30, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St, Boise. $28 general, $23 for seniors, free for 17 and younger when accompanied by a paying adult, at BoiseBaroque.org.
BCT 2017-18 season
Boise Contemporary Theater’s founding artistic director Matthew Cameron Clark announced the company’s 2017-18 season, a lineup that includes a twisted Broadway comedy, the return of Adam Enright – who won over BCT’s audience in last fall’s production of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” – and a new play from this year’s “River Prize” playwright’s fellowship.
▪ The season opens with “Hand to God,” Robert Askins’ 2015 wicked Broadway comedy that earned five Tony nominations. It’s about some kids in a Texas town who spend their after-school hours practicing for a Christian puppet ministry. It’s all good until one devout young boy discovers that his hand puppet has a life of its own.
This clever and hysterically funny show is currently the most produced play in the U.S., according to American Theatre magazine.
Askins will be in Boise for BCT’s gala on Sept 17. (It turns out that Askins went to college with BCT artistic associate Tracy Sunderland’s nephew.)
Clark also is creating a public event with Askins in collaboration with The Cabin literary center, so stay tuned for details.
Dates: Wednesday, Oct. 18, to Saturday, Nov. 4.
▪ Next up is Eric Coble’s “The Storm in the Barn.” It’s a play Coble adapted from Matt Phelan’s graphic novel about a young boy and his family struggling through the Dust Bowl in 1930s America. The production includes original music by Boise band Hillfolk Noir.
Dates: Wednesday, Dec. 6, to Saturday, Dec. 23.
The season add-on is “Good Bitch Goes Down,” an original show by Enright, who starred in last season’s hit “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”
“It’s part self-help seminar, part autobiographical exorcism and a full rock concert,” Enright says.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10, to Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018
▪ “House of Tomorrow,” by Cat Crowley, is the winner of the 2017 BCT River Prize, a grant to develop a new piece of theater for the American stage.
Set in 21st century America as imagined from the center of the 20th century, it’s filled with flying cars and houses outfitted with all the modern conveniences. The Jupiter family might be living inside the perfect “House of Tomorrow,” but that doesn’t add up to the perfect life.
Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 21, to Saturday, March 10, 2018
▪ TBA: The play is scheduled but Clark isn’t permitted to announce what it is until after the play’s New York City production is finalized, likely sometime this summer.
Dates: Wednesday, April 11, to Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Performances are at Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 Fulton St. Opening nights are on the first Saturday of a run. Season tickets: $92 general, Wednesdays, Thursdays, previews and Saturday matinees; $135 general for Fridays and Saturdays. Preview-only passes are $78 for Wednesday to Friday previews; $56 for students any performance. “Good Bitch Goes Down” tickets are $50 and $35 for pass holders. Gala: $125 single ticket, $1,000 for a table.
Surel’s Place Shrinky Dinks Art Auction
6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Surel’s Place, 212 E. 33rd St., Garden City. Free.
