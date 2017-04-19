Ballet Idaho’s ‘Peter Pan’ takes off at the Morrison Center with three performances

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 Opera Idaho's 'Tosca' Dress Rehearsal Pause 5:22 BSU head wrestling coach Mike Mendoza talks about the decision to drop the program 2:02 Everything is different for real estate agents in the $1 million market 0:34 A year of earth slippage in the Boise Foothills 1:19 Homebuyer Sarah Munds 7:44 New Boise State wrestling coach Mike Mendoza on taking over the Broncos 1:35 The beautiful chaos of Beauty and the Beast 4:27 Harsh winter damages Idaho grape vines 2:50 The sale price has dropped. Take a walk through Boise’s Warm Springs Castle home 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Ballet Idaho is producing one of its most complex and expensive ballets to date. Artistic Director Peter Anastos’ full-length “Peter Pan” features Elizabeth Barreto and Ethan Schweitzer-Gaslin as Wendy and Peter. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com