Free tickets to Boise Music Week performances are available starting Wednesday, April 19

Boise Music Week, the annual celebration of music and theater, will produce a bevy of concerts — both big and small — throughout Downtown Boise, Friday, May 5, to Saturday, May 13.
You’ll see and hear everything from jazz to gospel, folk dance to big band swing, and the centerpiece is a full-scale production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins” from May 10 to 13 at the Morrison Center.
All the performances are free, but you do need tickets for some events. Here’s how you get them starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 19:
▪ Get tickets for “Mary Poppins” at the Morrison Center box office, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, during regular business hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
You can also get them online at MorrisonCenter.com, but you will be charged a $2.50 service fee.
▪ Get free tickets to International Dance Night, All That’s Jazz and the Showcase Concert at BoiseMusicWeek.org.
▪ All other events are free and not ticketed.
Keeping all of the entertainment free is part of the history and spirit of the event. Boise Music Week was founded in 1919 as one of the first free music festivals in the nation, and it continues to be that — a grassroots celebration of music and talent that offers all of its performances free of charge and draws thousands of people from across the Treasure Valley.
Boise Music Week schedule
▪ International Dance Night: “Dance Across the Sea” features performances by 5.6.7.8 Irish Dance, Boise Chinese Traditional Dance Group, Boise Highlanders Dancers, Cairo Fusion, Gem Cloggers, Irish Dance Idaho, Oinkari Basque Dancers and others. 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, South Junior High School, 3101 Cassia St., Boise. Free. Ticket required. Free.
▪ Music in the Park, a concert at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise.
▪ All That’s Jazz!: “Jazztastia Redux” features Chuck Smith, Sandon Mayhew and Friends and a capella vocal ensemble Mostly Mary. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, South Junior High School. Free. Ticket required.
▪ Church Night brings together choirs from several Treasure Valley churches, a bell choir, string quartet group, gospel singers and soloist Michelle Pederson. 7:15 p.m., Sunday, May 7, First United Methodist Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise.
▪ Showcase Concert Night features performances by Treasure Valley Concert Band, directed by Marcellus Brown and The Boise Chordsmen barbershop quartets, directed by Rich Lapp. 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, South Junior High School. Free. Ticket required.
▪ Noon Organ Recitals: 12:15 p.m. Monday, May 8, to Thursday, May 11, St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, 518 N. 8th St., Boise. Free. No ticket required.
▪ School Night: Enjoy performances by more than 200 students in Boise School District choirs, bands and orchestras. You’ll hear everything from jazz to pop to classical. 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Free. No ticket required.
▪ Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, to Friday, May 12, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Free. Ticket required.
▪ Egyptian Theatre Organ Concert and Silent Movie: 12:15 p.m. Friday, May 12. Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Free. No ticket required.
