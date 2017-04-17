The Cabin announces the renowned authors for its 2017-18 Readings & Conversations season

The Cabin’s 2017-18 season of Readings & Conversations, a lecture series of nationally recognized authors, is a stellar lineup of high-powered literary talent. The series includes three Pulitzer Prize winners, two MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant recipients and three National Book Award winners.
▪ Internationally known writer, commentator, professor, television producer and religious scholar Reza Aslan will kick off the series with a gala dinner on the Morrison Center stage. His books include “Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth,” which is a New York Times bestseller. He also is a consulting producer for the HBO series “The Leftovers,” and executive producer of two “Rough Draft with Reza Aslan,” on which he interviews actors, directors and Hollywood insiders, and CNN’s spiritual adventure show “Believer with Reza Aslan.”
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane. (The gala dinner will precede the talk. Details to come.)
▪ National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward will talk about her upcoming book “Sing, Unburied, Sing,” and her award-winning “Salvage the Bones,” (National Book Award and finalist for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize).
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise.
▪ Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning novelist Colson Whitehead won both the Pulitzer and NBA with his latest book “The Underground Railroad.” Whitehead also is the New York Times bestselling author of “The Intuitionist,” “John Henry Days,” “The Colossus of New York.” He’s also a 2002 MacArthur Foundation Fellowship recipient.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, Egyptian Theatre.
▪ Novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for his novel “The Sympathizer.” His book “Nothing Ever Dies: Vietnam and the Memory of War,” was a finalist for the National Book Award. He is the Aerol Arnold Chair of English and professor of American Studies and Ethnicity at the University of Southern California. His current book is a short story collection, “The Refugees.”
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, 2018, Egyptian Theatre.
▪ Award-winning journalist Katherine Boo will close out the season. Formerly of the Washington Post, Boo currently writes for The New Yorker. Her reporting on disadvantaged communities has earned her a Pulitzer Prize, a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, and a National Magazine Award for Feature Writing. Boo’s bestselling novel “Behind the Beautiful Forevers” was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize. For the last decade, she has divided her time between the United States and India, the birthplace of her husband, Sunil Khilnani.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, 2018, Egyptian Theatre.
Here’s how to get tickets
If you already have a season tickets, you can renew your subscription now until 5 p.m. Friday, May 12. If you’re a Cabin member and want a first-time subscription, you can buy series tickets starting 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1, to Tuesday, June 13.
Series tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14. Individual tickets for members will go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 19; individual tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.
