Want to sing with the Idaho Shakespeare Festival? Audition for ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’

If you’ve ever wanted to perform on the Idaho Shakespeare Festival stage, then here’s your chance. ISF is holding community auditions for its musical production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
The show plays in repertory from June 30-Sept. 1.
This is the first time the Shakespeare Festival has reached out and created this opportunity for the community to get involved in a production.
This musical is inspired by the 1996 Disney animated film, voiced by Demi Moore and Jason Alexander, and adapted from Victor Hugo’s novel. It tells the tragic story of two outsiders: the deformed bell-ringer Quasimodo and the gypsy Esmeralda.
Composers Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz turned it into a musical with a new book by Peter Parnell that features passages from Hugo’s Gothic novel.
In 2015, Menken (“The Little Mermaid”) and Schwartz (“Wicked”) were involved in the regional theater debut of the show at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey, which was directed by Schwartz’ son Scott.
The music is lush and intricate and the choir helps create the mood and feel of the story that is set in and around Notre Dame in Paris, one of the most famous cathedrals in the world.
The festival is looking to cast two 16-member choirs with all voice types.
Auditions are at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9, in the upstairs loft at Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 Fulton St. You can sign up in the lobby starting one hour before the first call; no appointment is necessary.
Here’s what you need to know:
▪ You’ll be singing for ISF artistic associate Tom Ford and music director Joel Mercier.
▪ Be prepared to sing a song that is at least 3 minutes long from the musical theater, classical or popular canon. Bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided.
▪ You must be part of an organized singing group: a community chorus, chorale, barbershop quartet, madrigal or other vocal group. Sight reading is helpful but not required.
▪ You won’t get paid, but you will get two tickets to “Hunchback” and hillside seating for the other shows in the season.
▪ The chorus will be on stage for the duration of the two-act show with minimal staging. You will have your music in hand.
▪ If you’re a member of Actors’ Equity, forget about it. You are not eligible to audition.
▪ The music is in English, with some Latin.
▪ Rehearsals are 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, June 9-10, and 16-17, at BCT. Tech rehearsal is on Thursday, June 29, at the ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise.
▪ Group A will perform on dates between Friday, June 30, and Sunday, July 9; Group B will perform on dates from Friday, Aug. 11 to Friday, Sept. 1. Click here for a complete list of dates.
Read more about the 2017 Idaho Shakespeare season in an earlier story.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ vocal auditions
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and 1 to 5 p.m. April 9, in the upstairs loft at Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 Fulton St. You can sign up in the lobby starting one hour before the first call; no appointment is necessary.
Comments