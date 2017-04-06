ArtsBeat

April 6, 2017 12:17 PM

Fiction novelist Lauren Groff caps The Cabin’s 2016-17 Readings and Conversations season

By Dana Oland

Novelist Lauren Groff will talk about her process and read from her latest book, as well as her other works of fiction, at The Cabin’s season finale of Readings and Conversations, a literary lecture series that brings noted writers to Boise. Groff’s “Fates and Furies” was a finalist for the 2015 National Book Award. Her use of language has been hailed as “ thrillingly good — precise, lyrical, rich, both worldly and epically transfiguring.” Her flair for storytelling has been noted as daring and original by The New Yorker.

Dana Oland

7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25-$35. 331-8000, TheCabinIdaho.org.

