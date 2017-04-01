See a free performance of Idaho Theater for Youth’s ‘Stuart Little’ at Morrison Center

You’ll meet one of the most endearing characters in children’s literature at Idaho Theater for Youth’s production of “Stuart Little,” a play by Joseph Robinette. ITY is performing this adaptation of E. B. White’s novel in schools across the state as part of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s educational outreach. Now the whole family can enjoy it together at this free performance. The play follows Stuart, a mouse born to a human family in New York City, on myriad adventures: Stuart battles Snowbell the menacing cat and saves Margalo the bird, and he sails a boat in Central Park and more. But the magic includes more than just watching these animal characters come to life — you’ll see ITY’s company of five talented actors perform more than 20 roles.
Dana Oland
2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Free.
