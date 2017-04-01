See art, hear music, enjoy community at April’s First Thursday in Downtown Boise

First Thursday, April 6, livens up Downtown Boise.
▪ Help out the folks at Interfaith Sanctuary and have a rockin’ good time at “Gimme Shelter,” a concert at the The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., featuring music from a.k.a. belle, Belinda Bowler with The Foothills School Choir, Bill Coffey with Amy Rose, Eilen Jewell, Rebecca Scott, Cherie Buckner-Webb, Curtis Stigers and others. There will be artwork from area artists, including painter Rachel Teannalach and jeweler Mike Rogers, and a preview of Interfaith Sanctuary’s music video made for “Idaho Gives,” which is Thursday, May 4.
▪ Retired Boise State University art professor and prolific artist John Taye will show a mix of his paintings, sculptures and handmade furniture at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St., Boise. You’ll also hear music from Wayne White and taste wines from Indian Creek Winery.
▪ See artwork by painters Anne Peterson and Randy Van Dyke at Gallery Five18, 518 Americana Blvd., Boise. Van Dyke will show paintings from his car/bird series that is featured in the March issue of Acrylic Artist Magazine. Peterson will show her nature-inspired abstract canvases. This is one of the last exhibits at Gallery Five18. Owners Jerri and Mark Lisk announced they will close the gallery at the end of May.
Dana Oland
5 to 9 p.m., Thursday, April 6, unless otherwise noted, at various venues in Downtown Boise. Free. Find more events at DowntownBoise.org.
