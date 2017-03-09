Idaho Dance Theatre, Ballet Idaho, Artbent showcase new choreography, performance art

There’s a lot of dance going on this month as Ballet Idaho, Idaho Dance Theatre and Artbent Productions perform spring concerts.
▪ IDT’s “Interface” features new choreography to original music by Idaho composers. Artistic director Marla Hansen will premiere “Corona,” to music by Idaho classical composer Jim Cockey; choreographer and dancer Yurek Hansen will premiere his new work to music by Idaho native Thomas Kresge, and choreographer and dancer Sayoko Knode will debut collaborative piece with Boise band Lounge on Fire.
8 p.m. Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, Special Events Center, Boise State University. $25 general, $40 preferred, $20 active military, seniors and BSU staff, $15 college students and ages 11-17, $10 for 10 and younger at IdahoDanceTheatre.org.
▪ Ballet Idaho’s choreography series NewDance Up Close features a preview of choreographer Daniel Ojeda’s work he is preparing for Treefort Music Fest. You’ll also see work from Sayoko Knode, Lydia Sakolsky-Basquill, Phyllis Rothwell Affrunti and Nathan Powell.
8 p.m. Friday, March 17; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18; 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Esther Performing Arts Academy Annex, 501 S. 8th St., Boise. $20 and $25. 343-0556, BalletIdaho.org.
▪ Artbent Productions — a new collaborative venture between Off Center Dance’s Katie Ponozzo, cellist Kyla Davidson and visual and performance artist Kristin Hill — presents “Chiaroscuro.” It’s an multimedia performance piece that is more of an experience, less like a show, and it allows you to enter and exit at your pace during the event.
7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 17, and Sunday, March 18, Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 Fulton St. $15 general, $10 students. Brown Paper Tickets and at the door. Artbent.com.
