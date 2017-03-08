Julian Sands brings the words and wisdom of Irish playwright Harold Pinter to the stage

British actor Julian Sands (“A Room with a View,” “The Killing Fields”) brings his one-man performance “A Celebration of Harold Pinter” to Boise for a free performance at the Morrison Center. It’s part poetry reading, part tribute to one of the most influential and revered playwrights of the 20th century — and highly entertaining. It started as a one-off with Pinter coaching Sands for a poetry recital in 2006. After Pinter’s death in 2008, Sands revived it as a memorial. It was so well received that he worked with John Malkovich to hone the piece. Sands gives voice to Pinter’s poetry, and through Pinter’s own words, reveals something about our shared humanity.
Dana Oland
8 p.m. Friday, March 10, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Free with tickets that are available at the Morrison Center Box Office while supplies last. (Tickets are required for admission.)
Comments