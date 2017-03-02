Sisters Aimee and Karen Bender will dish at The Cabin’s Readings and Conversations

Spend some time with noted authors and sisters Aimee and Karen Bender at The Cabin’s next edition of Readings and Conversations, a literary series that brings renowned writers to Boise. The two will chat on stage about their books, childhood, approach to writing and more. Aimee Bender is the author of five books, including her latest story collection “The Color Master.” Karen E. Bender’s most recent book is “Refund,” a story collection that was a finalist for the 2015 National Book Award in Fiction.
Dana Oland
7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25-$35 in advance at TheCabinIdaho.org. Rush tickets are $20 general, $15 members at the door if available. 331-8000.
