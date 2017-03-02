Superstar violinist Rachel Barton Pine will play a trio of concerts with Boise Baroque

Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of the best violinists in the world play in an intimate venue. Rachel Barton Pine will perform with the Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra at three concerts this weekend. Pine is a true virtuoso, with a dazzling technique that allows her to soar on a classical concerto, and in turn shred on a piece by one of her favorite bands, Metallica. She plays with power and passion that will transport you. Pine will perform Locatelli’s Violin Concerto in D, and she also will bring her viola d’amore, a 14-stringed viol instrument that has a bright and rich sound, for Vivaldi’s Concerto for Viola D’amore.
▪ 8 p.m. Friday, March 3 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. $40 general, $30 for 62 and older, free for 17 and younger with a paying adult. BoiseBaroque.org.
▪ 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $20-$30 general, $10-$20 students. 459-5275, CaldwellFineArts.org.
Comments